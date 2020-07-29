Haryana’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 400

Despite the surge in new Covid cases, the state’s recovery rate has crossed 78 per cent. The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 24 days, while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.82 per cent on Tuesday evening. (Representational) Despite the surge in new Covid cases, the state’s recovery rate has crossed 78 per cent. The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 24 days, while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.82 per cent on Tuesday evening. (Representational)

Haryana Tuesday reported another 749 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths taking the state’s total death toll due to the coronavirus infections to 406. The state has till date recorded 32,876 Covid-19 cases.

Among the nine patients who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, four patients died in Faridabad, two in Ambala, and one each in Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Panchkula.

Despite the surge in new Covid cases, the state’s recovery rate has crossed 78 per cent. The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 24 days, while the Covid positive rate was recorded at 5.82 per cent on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Faridabad and Gurgaon consistently continue to witness a surge in new cases. In the last 24 hours, while Faridabad added another 186 new cases, Gurgaon reported 101.

As on Tuesday evening, there were 6,712 active Covid-19 patients in Haryana. These included 144 critical patients out of which 129 were on oxygen support while 15 patients were on ventilator support.

A total of 712 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 25758 and recovery rate to 78.35 per cent.

“It is due to Haryana health department’s consistent efforts ever since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic that there has been a steady increase in the recovery rate of infected patients and gradual decline in fatality rate as well,” Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said during a video-conference meeting with Dr V K Paul, Member, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and officers of Haryana government on Covid-19 situation in the state.

“In the month of June, recovery rate in Haryana was 44.78 per cent which has improved to 77.46 per cent by July-end and is higher than the national recovery rate of 63.53 per cent,” Haryana’s additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said while giving a presentation during the meeting.

Haryana’s ACS (Medical Education and Research) Alok Nigam added, “Medical institutions in the state are well equipped with the necessary infrastructure and equipment and retired medical professionals are being hired to augment human resource requirements as per need.”

