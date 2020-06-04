Haryana’s biggest single-day spike: 327 cases including 215 in Gurgaon

The recovery rate in Haryana dipped to 34.23 per cent, far below the national recovery rate percentage. (Representational photo/PTI) The recovery rate in Haryana dipped to 34.23 per cent, far below the national recovery rate percentage. (Representational photo/PTI)

Haryana on Thursday once again broke its previous record of the biggest single-day increase in Covid cases by recording 327 cases in a single day. Gurgaon continued to soar in number of Covid cases with 215 fresh cases, followed by Faridabad that got 35 cases in last 24 hours.

While the total count of Covid patients, till date, in Haryana has reached 3,281, the number of active patients in the state stood at 2,134.

Till date, 24 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Haryana including 10 deaths in Faridabad and four in Gurgaon. There are so far 12 patients who are critical and of whom three are on ventilator support, while nine others are on oxygen support.

The recovery rate of the state dipped to 34.23 per cent, far below the national recovery rate percentage.

The case doubling rate in Haryana is six days, according to Thursday evening Covid bulletin released by state’s Health Department.

While Gurgaon has 1,114 active patients, Faridabad has 344 and Sonipat has 102 active cases, Rohtak (98), Hisar (57), Narnaul (52), Bhiwani (51) and Karnal (48). Remaining all districts of Haryana have less than 50 active cases, each. Yamunanagar is the only district with zero active case in the state, as on Thursday evening.

Till date, 1,123 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. These include 34 patients who recovered in last 24 hours. Out of 21 US deportees, two have recovered while 19 continue to remain in hospitals.

Rohtak PGIMS senior prof tests positive

State’s nodal officer in Rohtak for Covid Control Programme, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, 56, and his 25-yr-old daughter, who is a private doctor, have also tested positive of Covid.

Dr Dhruva is a senior Professor in Rohtak’s PGIMS and also head of Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital. Their samples were taken Wednesday and both were found positive, Thursday. Health Minister Anil Vij had recently ordered an audit of all COVID fatalities in the state and Dr Dhruva was given the charge to investigate the cause, line of treatment adopted for patients who died due to coronavirus infection.

“Dr. Dhruva was also heading a team of about 100 doctors who are continuously treating Covid patients for over last three months”, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Birla said.

Samples of a few doctors and other staff have also been sent for testing, while Dr Dhruva and his family members have been admitted in the hospital. Dr Birla added that majority of cases reported in Rohtak had a travel history, mostly from Delhi and Gurgaon or their contacts.

Teachers can go to schools for administrative work

Haryana government has allowed government and private school teachers to go to their respective schools for administrative work, including preparation of report cards, result registers, skill books, admission formalities, distribution of text books, monitoring of distance education programme etc.

“It is however, clarified that the teachers will not carry out regular classroom teaching in the school. It is advised that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women may not be called for performing duties,” an order issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management read.

