Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan police station in Fatehabad awarded ‘Best Police Station’ prize

Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan Police station in Fatehabad district has been awarded with a trophy for being India’s one of the three best police stations of the year 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the trophy to Sub-Inspector Om Parkash, Station House Officer of Bhattu Kalan Police Station, at a function held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier adjudged Bhattu Kalan police station among the top-three police stations in the country.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P K Agrawal, also congratulated the SP Fatehabad and the entire staff of Bhattu Kalan police station on their success. “It will inspire other police stations of the state to excel in public service,” the DGP said.

“Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Home Minister Anil Vij’s vision of enhancing professionalism in the police, standards of service delivery through the use of technology, process initiatives and community partnerships in policing has gained recognition at a national level,” the DGP added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the survey of police stations across the country annually during which it judges police stations on the basis of parameters like crime rate, investigation and disposal of cases, infrastructure and delivery of public service, among other features.