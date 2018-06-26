Haryana’s administration medical officers to do clinical duties as well, says Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files)

In a bid to ensure quality health care services and easy availability of doctors for patients in the stat, the Khattar government has decided that doctors of Haryana Civil Medical Services, Haryana Dental Services and District Ayurvedic Officers, holding administrative posts, would also have to do clinical duties in government hospitals across the state.

Confirming the decision, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Monday said, “Doctors doing OPD duty besides administrative work would not only help in meeting the shortage of doctors but would also provide service and relief to the patients visiting government hospitals.”

Vij said these orders would not be applicable to doctors working in other departments on deputation. In case, a doctor is unable to perform the duty due to any reason, he would be given additional work next week.

Under this decision, the Director-General or Additional Director General, Health, would have to do clinical work for two hours any day in a week, whereas, all civil surgeons and other equivalent officers would have to do this work one day a week.

Similarly, Principal Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Senior Medical Officer and other equivalent officers would also have to perform this duty for two days a week.

Apart from this, the Deputy Director (senior scale), Deputy Director, Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeons posted in the Directorate of Health, National Health Mission, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL), Haryana State Health Resource Centre (HSHRC), Aids Control Society and State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana, would perform clinical duty two days a week. This norm will also apply to the District Ayurvedic Officers of AYUSH Department.

Vij said that doctors holding administrative posts would be allowed to choose hospital of their choice for performing clinical duty. Director General, Health, would maintain complete record of the clinical duty and strict action would be taken against such doctors as do not perform this duty. “No additional honorarium would be paid to doctors for this work. However, they would be eligible for TA/DA for performing duty at any other place. An inspection report in this regard would be prepared every week,” Vij added.

