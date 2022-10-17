Haryana zila parishad: BJP to contest on party symbol in three districts

The ruling BJP in Haryana has decided to contest panchayat polls for zila parishads in three districts — Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Nuh — on party symbol indicating that the district units may take similar decisions for a few more districts in the state.

Like the BJP, its alliance partner JJP too has left the decision on district units to take a call on whether they wish to contest the zila parishad polls on party symbol or not. However, both parties have decided against contesting the elections for village panch, sarpanch and block samiti members of panchayati raj institutions on party symbols. Principal opposition party Congress will not contest any of the elections — panch, sarpanch, block samiti members and zila parishad members — on party symbol.

The district units of Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Nuh have informed the state leadership that they will be contesting the zila parishad election on party symbol. In Yamunanagar, the party has decided to leave 50% of the total 18 seats for female candidates.

The state has a total of 22 districts and the election programme for 18 districts has already been declared.

If the BJP candidates win considerable seats on the party symbol, the saffron party may project it as a proof of its popularity despite ruling the state for eight years. In the polls of 46 municipalities in Haryana a few months ago, the ruling BJP had succeeded in maintaining a clear edge on its opponents by winning 22 civic bodies while its alliance partner JJP won three municipal bodies.