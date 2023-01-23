scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Five Haryana youths die as car collides with truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar

The accident took place at around 11 pm when the youths were travelling from Salasar to Khatu Shyam, another religious site in the state.

rajasthan car truck collide news, rajasthan accident news, indian expressA car after it collided with a truck on the Fatehpur-Salasar road, in Sikar district. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Five Haryana youths die as car collides with truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Five youths from Haryana, who were on a pilgrimage to Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan, died after their car collided with a truck on the Fatehpur-Salasar road in Sikar district Sunday night.

The deceased hail from Fatehabad district in Haryana. While four of them – identified as Amit, Sandeep, Mohan Lal Sharma and Sandeep – were natives of Buthan Kalan village, one youth by the name of Ajay hailed from the neighbouring Pandri Palsar village.

According to sources, the youths had gone to the Salasar Balaji temple in a car. The accident took place at around 11 pm when they were travelling from Salasar to Khatu Shyam, another religious site in the state.

More from Chandigarh

The bodies of the deceased youths are likely to be handed over to their family members on Monday after post-mortem at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Fatehpur, sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 14:34 IST
Next Story

Modi govt helping crony friends exploit glaciers in Ladakh: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close