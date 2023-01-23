Five Haryana youths die as car collides with truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Five youths from Haryana, who were on a pilgrimage to Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan, died after their car collided with a truck on the Fatehpur-Salasar road in Sikar district Sunday night.

The deceased hail from Fatehabad district in Haryana. While four of them – identified as Amit, Sandeep, Mohan Lal Sharma and Sandeep – were natives of Buthan Kalan village, one youth by the name of Ajay hailed from the neighbouring Pandri Palsar village.

According to sources, the youths had gone to the Salasar Balaji temple in a car. The accident took place at around 11 pm when they were travelling from Salasar to Khatu Shyam, another religious site in the state.

The bodies of the deceased youths are likely to be handed over to their family members on Monday after post-mortem at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Fatehpur, sources said.