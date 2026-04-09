7 kids, pregnant woman among 11 injured in LPG blast in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

At least 11 people, including seven children and two women, were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder explosion in Salempur village of Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Thursday morning. According to the police, most victims sustained 50–60 per cent burns and the condition of a pregnant woman among them remains critical.

The incident occurred when gas was allegedly being transferred from a large cylinder to a smaller one inside the house, which comprises multiple rooms occupied by migrant labourers. According to initial reports, a sudden explosion during the transfer process led to a massive fire that engulfed one of the rooms.

“The blast was so intense that it caused the walls of the house to collapse and cracks developed in the roof slab”, a police official said.