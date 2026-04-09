7 kids, pregnant woman among 11 injured in LPG blast in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

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At least 11 people, including seven children and two women, were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder explosion in Salempur village of Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Thursday morning. According to the police, most victims sustained 50–60 per cent burns and the condition of a pregnant woman among them remains critical.
The incident occurred when gas was allegedly being transferred from a large cylinder to a smaller one inside the house, which comprises multiple rooms occupied by migrant labourers. According to initial reports, a sudden explosion during the transfer process led to a massive fire that engulfed one of the rooms.
“The blast was so intense that it caused the walls of the house to collapse and cracks developed in the roof slab”, a police official said.
All the injured belong to migrant worker families residing in the area, where approximately 17 rooms house multiple such families.
The victims are Gajender’s wife Reena, 40, and daughters Shubhavati, 11, and Simran, 2 months; Ramsaran, 43, his wife Sangeeta, 20, who is two months pregnant; Shanti, 4, daughter of Vijender; Neha, 9, daughter of Bende Raj; Saraswati, 10, daughter of Vrinda Lal; Vijayanti, 6, daughter of Yogender; Ramgyan, 43, son of Harichand; and Anshu, 8, daughter of Bhutan Thakur.
Most of the victims have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after initial treatment at the civil hospital in Jagadhari, where Anhsu is undergoing treatment, according to the police.
“Ambulances rushed to the scene soon after the incident and transported the injured to the civil hospital in Jagadhri. Doctors provided immediate care, and two surgeons were deployed to handle the emergency. Deputy Commissioner Preeti also contacted the hospital to assess the situation,” a police officer said.
One of the victims, Ramsaran, told the police that the family was cooking outside the room. “We had two gas cylinders nearby, and one of them was leaking. Suddenly, the leaking cylinder fell inside the room, filling it with gas. The fire from the stove caught the gas, causing a massive explosion,” he said.
He added that it could have been worse, because several residents had left the room just half an hour earlier to go to work at a nearby factory.
The police have launched an investigation, and forensic experts have examined the spot.
“Preliminary information suggests that gas was being transferred from one cylinder to another inside the room, which led to the accident. The exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation,” Station House Officer Tarsem Kumar of the Jagadhri Sadar police told reporters.
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