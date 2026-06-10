Haryana Women’s Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia resigns amid controversy over remarks on nurses

Following a controversy over her alleged remarks and an ongoing agitation by nurses in Haryana demanding her apology and resignation, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Tuesday resigned from her post.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhatia requested that her resignation be accepted. However, she did not specify any reason for stepping down. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that her resignation had not been accepted till late Tuesday evening.

“I have performed my duties as Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women with dedication and honesty during my tenure of approximately four and a half years. For this, I express my gratitude to former Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji and current Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji,” Bhatia wrote in her resignation letter.