Haryana: Woman says ‘gangster’ husband killed in fake encounter, moves HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday directed the Haryana Police to produce an “eyewitness” in an alleged fake encounter before the court on February 5. Gurugram police in October 2018 had gunned down “notorious criminal” Bhanwar Singh in an encounter in Manesar. His wife and the eyewitness have approached the High Court seeking a probe while alleging that he was killed in a fake encounter.

Advertising

Additional Advocate General Haryana, Deepak Sabharwal, during the resumed hearing of the case Monday informed the court that security has been provided to the said “witness” Nikku and his statement has also been recorded by the police on January 20. The state crime branch’s Faridabad unit is probing the case.

Bhanwar Singh’s wife Pinki and Nikku in the petition filed through advocate Manish Soni have sought the investigation into the case by an independent agency. They have claimed that a team headed by Inspector Manoj Kumar Verma of CIA Palam Vihar and other officials “abducted Bhanwar Singh from Bhairon Mandir in Kalkaji area of New Delhi on September 18, 2018…. and killing him in Manesar by showing it a case of alleged police encounter”. It has been further alleged that Bhanwar Singh was killed by the police officials “at the behest of private persons … and after taking money from them”.

Police, on the day of the encounter, lodged an FIR according to which Bhanwar Singh was a “notorious criminal” and was killed in self-defence by the police party as he fired at them first. According to the FIR, on September 18, Inspector Verma was returning from Delhi to Gurugram in connection with the investigation of some other case and when he reached near the Ambience Mall, he received information regarding Bhanwar Singh’s presence in a room in the fields of village Sehrawan in Manesar. Alleging that it is a “fabricated story”, the petitioners have claimed that the Nikku was working with Bhanwar Singh and witnessed the “entire occurrence of murder and fake encounter killing”. Nikku, according to the petition, had already been detained by the CIA Palam Vihar officials on September 8 and on the day of the encounter, he was taken to Bhairon Mandir from where Bhanwar Singh was taken into custody by the police. He was then killed in a fake encounter, according to Nikku’s statement in the petition. Nikku was allowed to flee after he promised to pay Rs 5 Lakh, the petition says.