Haryana woman ‘raped on pretext of finding her job’

A HARYANA woman was raped at a hotel in Phase 1 on Wednesday. The accused committed the crime on the pretext of helping the woman in finding work, the police said.

The victim stated in her complaint that she came to Mohali last month where she met Swaran Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib who stays in Sector 40, Chandigarh, through one of her relatives.

“I wanted a job and the accused promised me to help. He asked me to come to Mohali on May 21. I met Swaran Singh at PTL chowk where the accused told me that he would arrange my meeting with a woman who would help me in finding a job. We waited at the PTL chowk for around one hour, following which the accused told me that the woman whom we wanted to meet called him to a hotel in Phase 1,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The victim alleged that the accused took her to a room in the hotel where he raped her and threatened her with dire consequences in case she disclosed it to anyone. The victim lodged a complaint with the Phase 1 police a day after the incident.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Swaran Singh at Phase 1 police station. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.