Haryana witnesses biggest single-day spike, death count reach 670

Haryana reported its highest single-day spike of 1,391 coronavirus cases Saturday, taking the tally to 61,987, with nine more deaths due to Covid-19 pushing the toll to 670. Haryana had earlier reported its highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on August 26.

Those tested positive include state Power Minister Ranjeet Singh. Singh, an Independent MLA supporting the BJP-JJP government, had got his test done just before the one-day Assembly session on Wednesday and his report returned negative. However, he developed symptoms after the session and got himself tested again.

“I got my Covid test done again and the report came positive,” the cabinet minister tweeted. “My health is alright, but I under home quarantined on the advice of doctors.”

The 75-year-old requested all those who might have come in my contact him to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Among the districts that reported fresh cases Faridabad (158) led the tally followed by Karnal (140), Gurugram (124), and Rewari (110). Panchkula (96), Yamunanagar (87), Hisar (78), Sonipat and Kurukshetra (75 each), Ambala (98), Rohtak (36), Panipat (65), Hisar (78), Palwal (11), Mahendragarh (19), Jhajjar (10), Bhiwani (61), Nuh (10), Sirsa (42), Fatehabad (23), Kaithal (73) also reporteed fresh infections. Jind and Charkhi Dadri reported zero new cases.

Among the nine patients who died due to Covid, two each were from Karnal, Panchkula, Bhiwani, and Yamunanagar while one died in Gurgaon.

Active cases in the state currently are 10,606, while 50,711 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.81 per cent, 1.08 per cent is the fatality rate while the rate at which infections are doubling is 34 days.

