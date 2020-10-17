Haryana withdraws pvt jobs quota ordinance, approves water conservation authority

CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday decided to set up an authority for conservation, management and regulation of water resources in the state, which till now was being regulated under the guidelines of the Central Ground Water Authority. The Cabinet also decided to withdraw the ordinance approved by it two months ago for providing 75 per cent reservation to state residents in private sector jobs. Instead, the Cabinet decided to bring a Bill in the Vidhan Sabha and get it passed in the Assembly so that it could be sent to President for consideration. There were technical issues due to which the Cabinet had to first withdraw the ordinance that was mooted two months ago.

The Cabinet, chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, also took other important decisions varying from amending teacher transfer policy, to bringing Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill.

Authority for water conservation

Cabinet accorded approval to draft of Haryana Water Resources Conservation, Management and Regulation) Authority Bill, 2020 for conservation, management and regulation of water resources in Haryana. Until now, the ground water was being regulated under the guidelines issued by the Central Ground Water Authority, however entry 17 in the list II of Schedule VII of the Constitution of India inter alia provides that water supplies, irrigation and canals, drainage and embankments, water storage and water power are the state subjects.

The Bill has been prepared with the aim to establish an authority for conservation, management and regulation of the water resources in the state including surface water, ground water and treated waste water of Haryana which shall exercise its jurisdiction over the entire state.

“The uncontrolled and rapid usage of water, in absence of any effective law in the state has resulted in alarming situation of declining ground water levels along with depletion of surface water in several areas. In order to deal with the situation of serious water crisis and over exploitation of water in the offing, it is an impending necessity to enact an appropriate law to provide for protecting, conserving, controlling and regularizing the usage of water in the State so that the water regimen becomes sustainable both quantitatively and qualitatively, especially in stressed areas. The Authority will be constituted and would consist of five member including chairman to be appointed by the Selection Committee constituted under Section 5 of the draft Bill. The Bill further provides for the term of 3 years for chairman and members of the Authority. Powers and functions of the Authority have been provided under Section 12,” the Cabinet decided. The main functions and powers of the authority will be to prepare an Integrated State Water Plan every three years based on water plans prepared for every district.

Nod to Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill

Cabinet approved to introduce ‘The Haryana Control of Organized Crime Bill, 2020’. “This Act may be called the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Act, 2019, and will extend to the entire state. The Act will come into force on the date as the state government notifies in its official gazette.

“In view of the emerging situation of organised crime in the state of Haryana, it has become imperative to introduce a similar legislation in the state which ensures effective legal action against the gangsters, leaders and members of organized criminal gangs. Special provisions also need to be enacted for forfeiture of the property acquired from proceeds of crimes and to create a provision for special courts and special prosecutor for handling the trials of offences under this Act,” a government spokesperson said.

The Cabinet considered proposal of Home department to withdraw Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill 2019 and to introduce the same in amended form. The 2019 Bill had been sent for the Presidential assent. The same was returned with certain observations. The new draft Bill will be placed in the next Vidhan Sabha session.

Teacher transfer policy amended

The Cabinet decided that after the transfer drive, “The ‘newly married’ or ‘recently divorced’ female employees shall be given preferred place of posting against vacancy upon request. However, they have to participate in the next transfer and they shall be adjusted at any of their three choices against available vacant posts”.

“As per the amendment, the column titled as sub-factor of this item will be replaced with widow/divorced/separated/unmarried female teacher more than 40 years of age/wife or husband of serving military personnel/ paramilitary personnel working outside of the state. Under column titled as Explanation of this item will be replaced as all male/female of this category shall be given 10 marks only. Certificate valid on the qualifying date issued by AIIMS (including its branches in Haryana), PGI Rohtak, PGI, Khanpur Kalan, Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal, PGI Chandigarh or duly constituted Medical Board would be considered for cancer patients and debilitating disease. Normally an employee has a service career of 35 years, so a teacher is supposed to serve a zone for maximum 5 years during his service career. In case of Zone-I, Zone-2, Zone- 3 and Zone-4, if a teacher has completed five years of stay then such zone shall not be made available to him/her for opting stations whether in online transfer drive or offline/temporary allocation,” the amendment read. It added: “However if a teacher, working in any school situated in Zone-5, Zone-6 or Zone-7, opts to stay in any of these zones, he/she will be allotted a school of any of these zones and further, he/she shall be allowed to continue for next five years in such school unless he/she has to compulsorily participate in online transfer drive due to other provisions of policy i.e. rationalisation of posts, blocking of posts or on his/her choice.”

Teachers of rest of Haryana except Mewat Cadre (RoH Cadre) will be free to choose their posting in Mewat district also. However, teacher belonging to RoH cadre, who has not given his/ her willingness, will not be allotted a station in Mewat. Notwithstanding this, the cadre of teachers will not change. For this purpose, teachers, falling under the category of “Anywhere in the State” during first round of online drive, will be given an option to choose from remaining vacancies of RoH as well as Mewat cadre. If any such teacher opts to be posted in Mewat cadre, he/she will be considered for such posting.

Dept of Housing for All

Cabinet also decided to re-designate the ‘Department of Housing’ as ‘Department of Housing for All’ with new mandate and creation of ‘Directorate of Housing for All’ by subsuming housing schemes currently being carried out by various Departments, Boards, Corporations and Autonomous Bodies with staff and to carry out consequential changes in the Business of Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974.

AT&C losses down to17.7%

Haryana DISCOMs have successfully implemented the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme and eliminated the gap of Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) two years ahead of the UDAY target. Further the AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses have also been substantially reduced from 30.02 per cent in the Financial Year 2015-16 to 17.17 percent in the Financial Year 2019-20. Now, the period specified under UDAY MoU for achieving financial and operational turnaround of DISCOMs has ended.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.