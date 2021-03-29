Haryana: With 257 new cases, Panchkula reports highest 1-day spike

The district has reported a severe and sudden hike in cases in the past ten days. While the caseload remains high, the number of deaths has remained low, which can be attributed to the vaccination programme open for the co-morbid and elderly. (Express File/Representational)

PANCHKULA REPORTED the most Covid cases in a single day since the beginning of pandemic on Sunday, with as many as 257 people testing positive. This also marked the third continuous day which recorded more than 200 cases since the district battled its first covid peak in September last year. Meanwhile no covid related death was reported.

The district has reported a severe and sudden hike in cases in the past ten days. While the caseload remains high, the number of deaths has remained low, which can be attributed to the vaccination programme open for the co-morbid and elderly.

Of the 257 which tested positive today, 169 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. The active case tally stood at 964 on Sunday, while the recovery rate dropped down to 91.2 percent. As many as 11,630 people have been cured and discharged as yet.

A total of 12,748 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 4,189 from other districts testing positive here. At least154 have succumbed to the disease here. The district has conducted 212,931 tests as yet.

56,799 inoculated till now

Meanwhile, 901 people were vaccinated in Panchkula Sunday. These included 894 citizens; four healthcare workers, of whom three received the first dose; and three frontline workers.

A total of 56,799 people have received the jab as yet, including 9,158 health workers, 11,219 frontline workers and 36,422 citizens. The vaccination took place at eight sites including six government sites.