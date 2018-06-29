Haryana win gold in 200 m Dragon Boat mixed team race

Participants during the Seventh Senior National Dragon Boat and Traditional Boat Championship and Federation Cup at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. (Sahil Walia) Participants during the Seventh Senior National Dragon Boat and Traditional Boat Championship and Federation Cup at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. (Sahil Walia)

The Haryana team claimed the gold medal in the 200 M Dragon Boat mixed team race with a timing of 58.56 seconds in the Senior National Dragon Boat and Traditional Boat Racing Championship at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. The second spot was claimed by Manipur team as they clocked a timing of 59.90 seconds. Hosts Chandigarh grabbed the bronze medal with a timing of one minute and 29 seconds.

In the women’s 200 M Dragon Boat final, Madhya Pradesh team raced their way to glory with a timing of one minute and 3.72 seconds. The second spot was claimed by Sashastra Seema Bal as they clocked a timing of one minute and 5.75 seconds. The third spot went to Manipur team as they returned with a timing of one minute and 5.99 seconds.

It was a day of winning start for Jammu and Kashmir men’s team as they emerged as the winners in the men’s 200 M Dragon Boat race with a timing of 59.32 seconds. The team from Sashastra Seema Bal finished at the second spot with a timing of one minute and .64 seconds. The third spot was claimed by Haryana as they clocked a timing of one minute and 1.16 seconds.

In the women’s Kayak-2 Marathon event (15 kms), Madhya Pradesh team claimed the gold medal with a timing of 46 minutes and 42.28 seconds while Chandigarh team grabbed the silver medal with a timing of 47 minutes and .83 seconds. The third spot was claimed by Manipur team as they clocked a timing of 48 minutes and 56.03 seconds.

In the men’s Kayak-2 marathon event (25 kms), Punjab team emerged as the champions as they clocked a timing of one hour and two minutes and 51.09 seconds. The team from Indian Navy claimed the second spot with a timing of one hours and three minutes and 14.21 seconds while West Bengal finished at the third spot with a timing of one hour and three minutes and 14.21 seconds. In the men’s canoe polo event, Delhi scored a 2-0 win over Rajasthan. In the women’s canoe polo event, Rajasthan scored a 6-0 win over Maharashtra.

