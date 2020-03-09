Haryana wildlife department to beautify neglected wildlife sanctuaries

A leopard replica in Panchkula wildlife sanctuary. (Express photo) A leopard replica in Panchkula wildlife sanctuary. (Express photo)

The Haryana wildlife department has started the process of beautifying its two neglected wildlife sanctuaries falling within Morni hills in Panchkula. The beautification work includes installation of giant replicas of leopard/leopardess at the starting of the Khol-Hai-Raitan sanctuary and replicas of vultures near the Bir Shikargha sanctuary.

The replicas are being installed on the top of poles carrying the signboards of these sanctuaries.

The Berwala Bird Safari, which is in shambles condition, falling in the Khol-Hai-Raitan sanctuary, is also scheduled to be renovate. Besides the wildlife areas in Panchkula, huge signboards attached with replicas of wild animals were also installed in the Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar and at the Mini Zoo and Black Buck breeding centre, Pipli, in district Kurushetra. One signboard along with a replica and iron pole costs around Rs 2 lakh.

“The idea behind the installation of replicas of wild animals is to inform visitors about the fauna of these areas. Big replicas of vultures were installed at the Bir Shikargha sanctuary near Pinjore as Bir Shikargha houses a prominent vulture conservation centre, Jatayu. Vultures are found in abundance in the sanctuary. Replica of a leopard is being installed near Khol-Hai-Raitan because leopards have marked their presence in this area several times. Usually, visitors of Morni are not aware about the flora and fauna of his hilly region, they came here only for fun. The department wants people to be aware about the wildlife in the area,” said Shiv Singh Rawat, Divisional Wildlife Officer (DWFO), Panchkula.

Rakesh Chand Sharma, a Panchkula based birder, said, “It is nice to see the local wildlife department giving attention to this area. So far, the area was neglected. Especially, the infrastructure at Berwala bird safari which is in a very bad condition. Sitting arrangements, which were made many years back, are in dire need of change. A small tin shed is almost broken. Authorities should also keep a tab on the unsocial elements in this area. Mischievous persons come here especially on weekends, drink here, and litter in this place.”

Sources said two nature treks situated in Khol Hai Raitan sanctuary were cleared of bushes again. The nature treks start from near the wildlife check post on Morni road and end in the ravine. In January this year, the state wildlife department had observed Big Bird Days throughout Haryana, under which two teams were deputed in Morni to get maximum information about birds.

