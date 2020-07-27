Haryana: Wife alleges husband forged signatures to liquidate fixed deposit, FIR lodged

Annie also said that her husband has evicted her out of his home. (Representational) Annie also said that her husband has evicted her out of his home. (Representational)

In a recently registered FIR at the Chandimandir Police Station, a woman has alleged that his husband forged her signatures in various places to withdraw the money they held together in a joint account.

She also said that her husband has evicted her out of his home.

In the FIR filed by complainant Annie Mahil, filed by her in February which was registered recently, two people have been named as accused– Jasmeet Mahil, Annie’s husband and Sohinder Kaur, Annie’s mother-in-law.

“My husband Jasmeet Mahil and my mother-in-law are not on good terms with me due to their demands of dowry and their acts of violence against me. They also have thrown me out of my matrimonial home and for the same I had filed a police complaint against them with Mohali SSP as per the jurisdiction of our last matrimonial home. I was jointly holding a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh with my husband and which was either and or survivor type on maturity, maturing on January 2019. The account is in HDFC bank Sector 25, Panchkula. On October 25, 2018 I discovered that my husband submitted a premature withdrawal request with my forged signatures on the application,” stated Annie in her complaint.

She further said: “I was never informed or intimated, neither had I given my consent (express or implied) for such withdrawal. Rather my husband forged my signature on the application and withdrew the money fraudulently. It was my husband who submitted this application so he only has committed the crime of forging my signature for committing fraud on me and as well on the bank.”

“My husband reinvested the money in Fixed Deposit single applicant in his own name with my mother in law being the nominee. However, when I confronted the bank that my husband has submitted a form with my forged signature, the bank alerted them unknowingly, saying that the bank is nullifying the single

FD and restoring it to original status. The bank restored the joint Fixed Deposit of Rs 10 lakh with new FD number,” Annie said.

As per the FIR the husband then submitted a blank withdrawal form with Annie’s forged signature to the bank for liquidating the new FD.

“On November 14, 2018 I went to the bank to collect the bank forgery evidence with my mother in afternoon. There, I discovered my signatures were forged at not only at one place but at three places. I immediately put a clause that without my physical personal presence and written consent, the FD cannot be withdrawn or matured. My mother-in-law happened to visit the bank to withdraw funds and realised that we have come to know about the forgery,” read the FIR.

“In December 2019, I had approached the above-mentioned bank with an RTI request also, asking the bank to take action against my husband and mother-in-law. But the bank refused to take any action, saying off the record that they cannot afford to go against them since they’re “big” clients and have/had multiple accounts/FDs with them,” the FIR further stated.

