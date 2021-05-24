As Haryana enters week 4 of lockdown, new Covid-19 cases decline

On May 2, there were 1,05,270 active Covid-19 patients in Haryana, while the daily new cases were 13,322 along with 145 deaths.

Haryana has gone into its fourth consecutive week of lockdown, beginning Monday.

The last three weeks of lockdown have resulted in controlling the second wave of Covid-19 infections across the state. While the daily new cases of Covid-19 infections has witnessed a decline of 33 per cent over the past three weeks, the daily deaths too reduced by 50 per cent, while the recovery rate reached 94 per cent.

On May 2, there were 1,05,270 active Covid-19 patients in Haryana, while the daily new cases were 13,322 along with 145 deaths. The cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate was 6.89 per cent and the recovery rate was 78.68 per cent.

As on May 23 evening, the daily new cases came down to 4,400 and 97 patients died in a 24-hour period, while the number of active Covid-19 patients declined to 42,816.

Health-cum-home minister Anil Vij said Monday, “The Covid-positivity rate in the state is around 9 per cent. Relaxations cannot be granted to the people of state till it falls below 5 per cent.

“Shopkeepers have been given permission to open shops as per Odd-Even rule from Monday, under which they can now open their shops between 7 am to 12 noon. There is a complete lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and other nearby states including Delhi, but Haryana government has given some relaxation on appeal of the people,” he said.

Expressing concerns over the surging cases of black fungus in Haryana, Vij said, “Shortage of injections is being overcome. We had received 550 vials two days ago and previously we had arranged 600 vials. Hopefully, soon injections will be available.”

A government spokesperson said, “Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been regularly monitoring the Covid-19 situation, on a daily basis. In 1,310 villages of Haryana, a provision for more than 18,000 beds has been made in isolation centres. These centres are equipped with basic medical facilities like thermometers, BP instruments, oximeters etc.”

Talking about the ongoing door-to-door screening of villagers across rural areas of the state, the spokesperson said, “The Test, Track and Treat campaign launched in rural areas this month has started yielding quick positive results… The teams have so far covered 4,946 villages and examined more than 79.80 lakh members of 17.45 lakh families. Contribution of Haryana Police also came around as they launched a helpline dial 112 and more than 440 Innova cars were converted into ambulances.”

Talking about the oxygen availability in the state, Vij said, “PSA oxygen plants will be set up in eight districts of the state in collaboration with the Central government. This work, which is being done by DRDO, will be completed by June 30. Setting up of these plants will help in supplying oxygen to 6,210 beds including 550 beds at Government Aided Medical College Maharaj Agrasen Medical College Agroha, Hisar. Similarly, 550 beds in Military Hospital (MH), Ambala, 750 beds at AIIMS Jhajjar, 550 beds at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College Karnal, 652 beds at SHKM Government Medical College Nalhar, 658 beds at Western Command Chandimandir, Panchkula, 2,000 beds at PGIMS Rohtak and 500 beds in BPS Government Medical College Khanpur Kalan Sonipat. PSA Plants will be installed at all these locations and will have capacity of producing 1000 litres per minute (LMP) of oxygen. NHAI has been authorized to complete the work at these places.”

He added, “For construction of these plants, Haryana Government will select locations in hospitals and supply electricity. In addition, in the event of power interruption, generator-sets will be installed, which will have the ability to provide 24 hours power backup. In addition, oxygen pipeline will be provided from the plant. Recently, Covid Care Centres have been constructed by DRDO in two districts, which are 500-bedded hospitals in Panipat and Hisar. In these, all facilities are being provided for the care of Covid patients.”