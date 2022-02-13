Haryana waterlogging woes: Rs 7000/acre compensation to farmers for crop loss

The Haryana government will give financial assistance of Rs 7,000 per acre to farmers who are unable to sow crops due to water logging in their fields.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala announced this while addressing a public meeting in Matloda village of Hisar district, Saturday.

“Earlier, Rs 3,000 per acre were given to the farmers by the state government as financial assistance. Now farmers will not have to spend the nights in mandis to sell their produce. Every grain of the crops of the farmers who have registered on the portal will be bought and the payment of the same would be made to them at the earliest. The procurement process will be further expedited through the online system. New procurement centers are also being set up for the purchase of wheat and mustard so that farmers do not face any problem in selling their products,” Dushyant said.

“The work of remodeling of canals/rivals is in progress to provide adequate quantity of irrigated water to the farmers. An amount of Rs. 600 crore has been released by the government to renovate all the ponds in the state. All 14000 ponds of the state will be renewed in two phases through modern technology. Such a system would be made through which the old water would continue to be used in the agriculture field and the new water would keep coming into the pond,” Dushyant added.

“As soon as the work on the runway of Maharaja Agrasen Airport is completed, the process of setting up industrial units will start here, which will create new employment opportunities for the youth of the area,” Dushyant said while addressing the gathering.

“While accepting most of the demands of the demand letter submitted by the villagers, the Deputy Chief Minister announced the establishment of an industrial training institute for the children in the village as well as a modern library, so that the students can prepare themselves for various types of competitive examinations. The Deputy Chief Minister said that Haryana Kaushal Vikas Nigam has been formed to provide employment to the youth. The process of registration will be started soon on the portal”, a government spokesperson said.