scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Haryana Waterlogging: Hooda for immediate action

The Congress leader said farmers in many areas of the state including Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad, have been hit by the problem of water logging.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 29, 2022 5:35:52 am
"Heavy rain is predicted for coming days. In such a situation, farmers fear that this problem may amplify in days to come," Hooda said in a statement here. (Representational image/Express)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday claimed that fields in many parts of the state are waterlogged after recent rains leaving crops submerged, but the state government has not taken any steps to drain out the water.

The Congress leader said farmers in many areas of the state including Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad, have been hit by the problem of water logging.

“Thousands of acres of farmers’ crops have been submerged. More than a week has gone by but the government did not take any steps for draining out the water from the fields. Due to the rains for the last few days, thousands of acres of paddy, cotton and jowar crops have been badly damaged.

“Heavy rain is predicted for coming days. In such a situation, farmers fear that this problem may amplify in days to come,” Hooda said in a statement here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in the state, expressed fears that a large part of the farmer’s crop will get submerged due to the inclement weather and due to the “neglect” of the government.

“This will have a major impact on the production of crops including paddy, cotton, sugarcane and jowar. This is going to add to the problems of the farmers who are already facing huge losses,” he said.

More from Chandigarh

He said the government should immediately get the ‘Girdawari’ (revenue survey) done and give compensation to the farmers.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

4

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement