Haryana Waterlogging: Hooda for immediate action

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday claimed that fields in many parts of the state are waterlogged after recent rains leaving crops submerged, but the state government has not taken any steps to drain out the water.

The Congress leader said farmers in many areas of the state including Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad, have been hit by the problem of water logging.

“Thousands of acres of farmers’ crops have been submerged. More than a week has gone by but the government did not take any steps for draining out the water from the fields. Due to the rains for the last few days, thousands of acres of paddy, cotton and jowar crops have been badly damaged.

“Heavy rain is predicted for coming days. In such a situation, farmers fear that this problem may amplify in days to come,” Hooda said in a statement here.

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in the state, expressed fears that a large part of the farmer’s crop will get submerged due to the inclement weather and due to the “neglect” of the government.

“This will have a major impact on the production of crops including paddy, cotton, sugarcane and jowar. This is going to add to the problems of the farmers who are already facing huge losses,” he said.

He said the government should immediately get the ‘Girdawari’ (revenue survey) done and give compensation to the farmers.