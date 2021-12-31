Haryana wants loan at 2.75% for development in NCR

Haryana government has urged Centre to give loans at 2.75 per cent interest rate for rapid development in NCR region, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday. Khattar was interacting with the media persons after a pre-budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

“A demand was raised by Haryana to ensure rapid development in the NCR region. Along with this, we have demanded a hybrid model for GST, in which the production share should be included along with the consumption. This will boost employment opportunities in high producing states. We also demanded a separate budget provision for Rakhigarhi located in Hisar. A large number of people are getting loans through Mudra scheme under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. In this, a scheme for interest waiver should be made. The loan limit for FPOs is currently Rs 2 crore, it should be increased so that big food processing projects can be set up in the state,” Khattar said.

“MSMEs are expanding. It has been demanded from the Finance Minister that subsidy should be fixed for export for MSMEs. Along with this, containers should also be made available, so that goods can be sent easily to the ports. There has also been a demand to increase the amount of capital expenditure to the states without interest for 50 years. The Haryana government has made a demand for Rs 5000 crore,” Khattar added.