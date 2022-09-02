VS Kundu is Haryana’s new Additional Chief Secretary (revenue)

A 1986 batch IAS officer VS Kundu Thursday was appointed as Haryana’s additional chief secretary (revenue). The reshuffling was necessitated after senior IAS officer PK Das’s retirement Wednesday.

In the state administrative structure, this assignment is considered the second most important post after the chief secretary. All deputy commissioners posted at district headquarters work under his direct supervision.

An alumnus of the physics department of Panjab University, Kundu has earlier handled key assignments in Haryana and the central government. He also worked as director general of the films division of India in Mumbai for three years. Kundu headed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Authority during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also the vice-chancellor of the state university of performing and visual arts at Rohtak.

The government has also issued transfer and posting orders for 15 other IAS officers. Apart from revenue, PK Das was also looking after the power department. Now, principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar will look after the power department while 1994 batch IAS officer Anurag Agarwal will be the new principal secretary of the information, public relations and languages department.