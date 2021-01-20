Haryana villagers to compensate farmers if tractors suffer damage

As protesting farmers firm up plans to take out a tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day, residents of many villages in Haryana have come forward to compensate the farmers, if their tractors suffer any damage during the parade.

During a mahapanchayat held at Pai village of Kaithal district on Monday, the villagers decided to extend all help to the farmers protesting against the three controversial farm laws. “We will give adequate compensation to the farmers if there is any loss to their tractors,” said Ram Mehar Dhull, a member of village committee formed to assist the protesters. With around 30,000 residents, Pai is one of the biggest villages in the state.

According to Dhull, as many as 250 tractors will move to Delhi on January 22 to participate in the tractor parade. “We will take one trolley for every 10 tractors so that ration, clothes and other material can be taken to the borders. A langar (community kitchen) managed by our village has been going on at Tikri border of Delhi since December 2 to serve food to the agitators. Our village has already spent over Rs 25 lakh to arrange food and transportation for the agitators. This time, we won’t backtrack. The agitation will continue till the government accepts our demands,” Dhull said.

Pradeep Sihag from Sisai village of Hisar district claims people of his village too have decided to compensate the losses of the farmers participating in the agitation. “These days wherever we talk, the issue of farmers’ agitation is being discussed,” he added.

As the date of “tractor parade” approaches fast, the farmers have started finalising schedule for their movement to the national capital. The Kandela khap of Jind district Tuesday decided that as many as 1,000 tractors will move to Delhi on January 24. A farmer, Raj Singh Kandela, said the farmers will move to Delhi carrying ration in their tractor trolleys. To energise the farmers, tractor marches were undertaken in various parts of the state Tuesday. Farmer leaders said that the tractor march undertaken in Bhiwani district on Tuesday was 45-km-long. From some villages, the youths have already moved to the national capital undertaking “paidal yatra”.

As the farmers’ agitation has entered 56th day, experts believe that the matter should be resolved at the earliest. Professor Rajendra Sharma of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University said, “The government should allay fears of the farmers, if it wants some changes in the agricultural sector. If you wanted to do some experiment, it should have been done at one or two places. Had they seen success stories, probably the people would have opted the same concepts automatically. At some places, like at Kullu, new fruits were grown when the growers realised that these are profitable,” said Sharma, who is head of the university’s department of political science.

“The legitimately elected government has the right to pass laws. But definitely those laws have to be in consonance with the spirit of public. The government and the farmers have to hold dialogue. No agitation can be carried on for too long. In any society, you can’t be living in a situation of continuous conflict or tension. The prevailing tension should be resolved at the earliest,” he said.