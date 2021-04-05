Haryana village returns water tanker sent by Dushyant Chautala

On April 1, Chautala in Hisar had flagged off water tankers to 45 villages which were donated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) under corporate social responsibility (CSR). (File Photo)

To express their displeasure against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala over farm laws, residents of Badhawar village in Hisar district Monday returned a water tanker sent to the village by Chautala four days back.

The villagers, including women, in their tractor-trolleys, went to the Mini Secretariat of Hisar to hand over the water tanker to local officials.

On April 1, Chautala in Hisar had flagged off water tankers to 45 villages which were donated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) under corporate social responsibility (CSR). However, the villagers of Badhawar said they can’t accept such help till their agitation against farm laws is going on. Today, villagers raised slogans against the leaders of BJP-JJP and returned the tanker to the officials as per the decision of residents. Sources said the villagers decided against accepting the water tanker despite apprehensions of water shortage during summer season.

A villager Satpal Boora claimed the entire village was against three black laws and the village has already taken a decision of “social boycott” of BJP-JJP leaders in their village.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have been insisting that the three laws are pro-farmers while the JJP leaders have been urging the government to resolve the matter as early as possible. Dushyant Chautala had faced a major farmer protest when he had gone to Hisar on April 1.