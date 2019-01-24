Haryana: Village panchayats can now approve development works

HARYANA’S DEVELOPMENT and Panchayats Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar, said that from January 26, village panchayats (excluding Jind) would be able to carry out development works at their own level. The panchayats have been authorised to carry out any one important development work as per the need of the village concerned. With this, “Haryana will be the first state where such power has been delegated to Gram Sabhas.”

Dhankar told mediapersons that this was a historic decision. The Gram Sabhas will organise special meeting on January 26, on Republic Day and approve a work which would be in true spirit of democracy to further strengthen it.

He said that except Jind, where the model code of conduct is in force in view of byelections to the Assembly constituency, Gram Sabhas of the remaining districts would pass such proposals and the officers concerned would ensure forwarding them to the headquarters.

He said that the Gram Sabha of a village with population up to 3,000 residents would be able to approve project amounting up to Rs 15 lakh whereas gram sabha of village with population more than 3,000 residents would be able to approve project amounting up to Rs 20 lakh. Since inception of Haryana, it is for the first time that Gram Sabhas have been authorised to carry out such works.