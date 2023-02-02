Haryana vigilance indicts education dept probe panel: Jind university recruitment row

Describing an inquiry report of Haryana higher education officials as of “poor quality”, the state vigilance bureau has indicted the probe panel for “negligence and indiscipline”.

The matter relates to recruitment in Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University. There were allegations of irregularities in the selection process, though the vigilance bureau has insisted that none of the allegations were proved during the probe.

On the basis of vigilance’s recommendations, the state government has decided to take action against the department’s additional director Dalbir Singh, accountant Harjeet Hans and legal consultant Avinash Sharma under Section 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

The vigilance bureau has also recommended departmental action against a suspended professor of the university, Sandeep Berwal, for “negligence in performing his duty”.

On the other hand, Berwal said he had raised his voice against some irregularities in 2020 – which he had observed – in the selection process of associate professors and assistant professors.

The recruitment for nearly two dozen officials, including seven assistant professors and one associate professor of the physical education department, had taken place during 2018 and 2021.

According to the vigilance bureau report, Berwal was appointed as a member for recruitment of associate professors and assistant professors for the university. According to official sources close to the university administration, as many as 60 marks were to be given for the academic performance and research work while leaving 40 marks for the interview and domain knowledge. The candidates were informed about their score for the academic performance and research work. But, the sources say, members of the interview panel were not informed about the marks obtained by the candidates for academic performance and research work so that the candidates don’t face any type of discrimination during the interview process.

Advertisement

The final merit list was to be prepared after clubbing the marks of academic performance and research work with the interview and domain knowledge. According to the vigilance probe, all the panel members had signed the list of marks obtained by the candidates in domain knowledge and interview. Sources say later differences arose among the panel members which was followed by allegations and counter allegations. In October 2020, Berwal was suspended.

In its report the vigilance bureau says that when the final merit list was prepared after clubbing all marks obtained in academic, domain knowledge and interview, Sandeep Berwal did not sign on it. The vigilance bureau has termed it “extreme indiscipline, negligence and violation of rules”.

When contacted Berwal said he had refused to sign the final result after he came to know that a few of the selection panel members already had knowledge about the academic scores of the candidates and accordingly a few of the candidates were awarded greater marks in interview to “favour” them so that they are finally selected.

Advertisement

Berwal also said he has not received the inquiry report yet but it appears “shoddy”.

Berwal said: “I will be able to comment only after getting a copy of the report but it appears that all evidences have not been considered during the investigation. I will also meet the Director General of the vigilance bureau.”

Berwal also said: “The probe panel of the higher education department had expressed doubts on the selection process of the university. On the basis of this report, the then director general of the department in 2021 had recommended a vigilance probe into the matter.”

A member of the education department’s panel, Harjeet Hans, said he was not aware of the latest development.