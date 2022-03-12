Haryana vigilance bureau recommended criminal cases against 11 govt officials in Feb

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau recommended the registration of criminal cases against four gazetted officers, seven non-gazetted officers and seven private individuals in the wake of four inquiries conducted during the month of February, an official said.

The bureau has also recommended departmental action against two gazetted officers in two separate inquiries.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said on Saturday, “The bureau also arrested 10 government officials, including a gazetted officer, while accepting bribes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.40 lakh in February. On the basis of a complaint, the bureau had also booked two other government officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act”.

“Superintending engineer Ravi Sharma and accountant Ravi Shankar, both posted in Faridabad Municipal Corporation were caught red-handed receiving a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh, while Inspector Rajbir Singh posted in the weights and measurement section of the food, civil supplies and consumer Affairs department in Faridabad was nabbed while receiving Rs 60,000 in bribe,” the spokesperson said.

“Similarly, Ujender Singh, branch manager of the District Central Cooperative Bank in Palwal, was arrested while taking Rs 25,000 in bribe. Maan Singh, a lineman with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) posted in Faridabad district was apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 26,000 and Sri Bhagwan of Najar branch in Haryana Roadways, Jind, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000,” the spokesperson added.

“Inspector Jaiveer, posted as SHO of Cheeka police station in Kaithal, and Hariom, assistant lineman at Palwal DHBVN, were arrested while taking Rs 5,000 each. Sub-inspector Jai Chand posted in Central Faridabad was nabbed while accepting Rs 10,000, whereas Anshu Prashar, surveyor at Gurugram Municipal Corporation, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000.”

In February, the Vigilance Bureau had sent a report of three special checking/technical investigations to the state government, recommending departmental action against three gazetted officers, two non-gazetted officers and to recover over Rs 16.84 lakh from the concerned agency.