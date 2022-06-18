Haryana Vigilance Bureau nabs eight people in 24 hours for accepting bribes worth Rs 2.62 lakh

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has nabbed as many as eight people from Karnal, Kurukshetra and Faridabad districts in the last 24 hours for accepting bribes worth Rs 2.62 lakh (total) in seperate cases.

According to vigilance bureau officials, those arrested in the last 24 hous included a sub-divisional officer (SDO), two police officers and two junior engineers, among others.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau on Friday said the arrests came as part of the state’s ongoing drive to crackdown against corruption.

“In the first case, Manish Lamba, an SDO, and Pawan Kumar, a junior engineer, of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam posted at Nissing, Karnal, along with the driver of the SDO were nabbed along with Rs 1 lakh that they had received as bribe money. They had taken the bribe from a farmer for removing some power lines from his fields at Nissing. However, when the officials failed to remove the electric wires from the man’s fields even after taking a total of Rs. 3.5 lakh from him, the farmer approached the Vigilance Bureau with a complaint. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the officials arrested red-handed with the bribe money.”

“In another case, the Vigilance Bureau arrested sub-inspector Jaikaran posted as the in-chage of Police Post, Sector-7, Kurukshetra, and an assistant sub-inspector, Kiran, of the Womens’ Police Station, Kurukshetra, red-handed while accepting Rs 60,000 as bribe. The complainant in the case, Neha, told the bureau that she had sold household furniture to one Kajal. Later, when she and her husband had gone to the buyer’s place and asked for money for their furniture, Kajal lodged a complaint against them with the police for molestation and assault. The investigation of the case was handed over to sub-inspector Jaikaran and ASI Kiran. Both the police officers then demanded Rs 60,000 from Neha in lieu of getting the case settled,” the spokesperson said.

“In another case, a team from the bureau nabbed junior enginner, Kapil Bhardwaj of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad along with one Yogesh Kumar, who worked as a tubewell helper, for accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe on the complaint of one Sudhir Vasdev. The accused tubewell helper had demanded Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the junior engineer for not demolishing the building being constructed by the complainant. The complainant instead of paying the bribe, approached the bureau and after verifying the information, a trap was set and both the accused nabbed red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh. In yet another case, a vigilance team from Faridabad arrested one Ankur Soni, while accepting Rs 2,000 bribe in lieu of making a correction in the complainant’s ration card. A case has been registered against all the accused at the respective police stations of the bureau. Further investigations in the all the cases are underway,” the spokesperson added.

He added that as part of the ongoing drive against corruption, as many as 66 government officials — including several high-ranking officers — have been to date caught red-handed by the bureau while taking bribes ranging from Rs 50000 to Rs 5 lakh.