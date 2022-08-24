scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Haryana Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI and Patwari for accepting bribes

Both arrested have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The first case is related to Hisar district wherein the ASI was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. (Representational Photo/ File)

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting bribes worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Both arrested have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The first case is related to Hisar district wherein the SVB team has caught ASI Dharampal of Crime Branch, Hisar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from complainant Dinesh Kumar of village Mirchpur now living at Sanjay Nagar, Balsmand Road, Hisar. The complainant approached the Bureau alleging that Dharampal demanded bribe in lieu of not taking legal action against him in a case related to giving his licensed weapon to another person for photo purposes,” the State Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said.

“He also threatened him that if the demand is not fulfilled, he will take action against him. The SVB acted promptly on the complaint and a team in the presence of duty magistrate arrested the accused ASI while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000,” the spokesperson added.

Giving details about the other case, the spokesperson said: “In another case Amarjit, Patwari of HSIIDC, Rai, Sonipat, has been caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer in Sonipat district.”

The spokesperson further said the complainant, a resident of Garhi Bala, informed that the accused Patwari was demanding a bribe in lieu of preparing the papers for the release of compensation of his land acquired by the government for the construction of KMP expressway in 2006.

“Accused Patwari told (the complainant) that he will get a compensation amount of Rs 18 to 22 lakh as well as interest after the court decision. For this, he will have to pay Rs 75,000 to him. The deal settled at Rs 40,000 and the farmer gave Rs 20,000 in advance due to compulsion. After the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the accused Patwari taking a bribe of Rs 20,000,” the spokesperson added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:02:54 pm
