Haryana vigilance arrests Kaithal SDM in graft case

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) on Tuesday arrested Amrinder Singh Manais, an HCS officer, accused of alleged involvement in the bribery case while he was holding additional charge of District Transport Officer Ambala during the leave period of the regular incumbent. Manais is currently posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kaithal.

An SVB spokesperson said that the three accused who had been arrested earlier in the case had disclosed the alleged modus operandi adopted by the accused officer in the “scandal”. The spokesperson said: “An FIR was lodged in Ambala Vigilance Station in December 2021 after which three accused were arrested on the same day. They revealed the modus operandi of how they used to take bribes from the transporters and issued them vehicle stickers on a monthly basis for a smooth movement.

During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record to show that after taking over charge, the accused HCS officer had established a network of subordinate officials and agents and obtained illegal gratification through them for allowing overloaded vehicles to ply in his jurisdiction, following which his arrest was made Tuesday.” The SVB spokesperson added that the possibility of involvement of other accused cannot be ruled out.