Haryana Vidhan Sabha Winter Session – Day 2

The Congress party led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda is all set to attack the Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala-led BJP-JJP coalition government Tuesday during the second day of the ongoing Winter Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The opposition will question the Haryana Government on its flagship schemes, including Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, and new property identity cards.

Senior Congress MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry, has moved a Calling Attention Notice on “recruitment through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the State”. Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, and Congress MLAs including Bharat Bhushan Batra, Varun Chaudhary, and Aftab Ahmed will also question the government on the same issue.

Other Congress MLAs—Bharat Bhushan Batra, Varun Chaudhary, Subhash Deshwal, Jagbir Singh Malik, and Neeraj Sharma—will take on the state government on the issue of “data colleges by the government in the formation of new property ID and Parivar Pehchan Patra”, through another Calling Attention notice.

Both the Calling Attention Notices are mentioned in the List of Business for day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The House will also be discussing the seven Bills that were introduced on the floor of the House Monday. These include The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashranl), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022; The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment), 2022; The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill,2022; The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill,2022; The Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second AmendmentBill, 2022; The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill,2022.

All the Bills are likely to get passed in the House considering the majority the BJP-JJP coalition has in the 90-member House.

Meanwhile, the issue of bad roads once again rocked Question Hour during Day 2 of the proceedings of the ongoing session. Several Congress MLAs, including Israna MLA Balbir Singh, listed a number of bad roads in their respective constituencies questioning the state government over the time it will take to repair the potholed roads.

Replying to a Congress MLA, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala assured the House that the roads-repair work will be finalised soon.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also advised Chautala to expedite the repair work on such roads that are covered under “defect liability”. Gupta, who represents the Panchkula seat in the Assembly, also said the condition of roads was bad in his constituency as well and that the repair will be taken up soon.

Chautala then assured the House that a road-safety audit will be conducted by the department and the repair work will be finalised soon.