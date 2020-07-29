Haryana Vidhan Sabha set to go paperless, Rs 20-cr project approved

“This move will not only expedite proceedings but will also ensure transparency. Besides this, huge amounts of paper will be saved, which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of going eco-friendly,” Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said. “This move will not only expedite proceedings but will also ensure transparency. Besides this, huge amounts of paper will be saved, which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of going eco-friendly,” Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha is set to go completely paperless with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Tuesday giving his nod to carry out the necessary processes.

The entire project will cost Rs 20 crore, out of which 60 per cent will be borne by the Centre. The project will be completed in about a year and is being carried out using the central government’s National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

“This move will not only expedite proceedings but will also ensure transparency. Besides this, huge amounts of paper will be saved, which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of going eco-friendly,” Gupta said.

He said the Haryana government had recently held a meeting with officials of the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for this project. The consent for signing a tri-party MoU was given at the meeting. The first party will be the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the second will be the Haryana government and the third party will be the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he added. said.

The first committee will be headed by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker which will have at least nine MLAs from both ruling party and the Opposition. The second committee will be chaired by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretary, consisting of representatives of the Department of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Haryana, Information Technology Department, State Information Officer, National Informatics Centre and officers of Vidhan Sabha.

Forty-five minutes before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, all online papers will be presented using tabs. This will save paper and the work of the House will be done in a more effective manner, the Speaker said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.