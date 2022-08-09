scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Haryana Vidhan Sabha monsoon session day 1: Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab & Delhi too received threats, probe on, says Vij

As many as four MLAs from Haryana had received threats in June, sending an alarm in the government and Opposition circles in the state. According to Vij, the two MLAs from Delhi belong to the Aam Aadmi Party.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 9, 2022 8:06:33 am
Haryana Vidhan Sabha monsoon session day 1: Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab & Delhi too received threats, probe on, says VijHaryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Express File)

The investigation by the Haryana Police following the arrest of six persons last month has revealed that not only a few Haryana MLAs but also three MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Delhi had received threats, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Monday.

While making this statement in the Assembly, he said that “the persons involved in the crime were cyber fraudsters not connected with any terrorist organisation or extortion racket”.

According to Vij, the accused had taken advantage of the widely publicised recent incidents of crime in Punjab and they were trying to exploit the situation.

As many as four MLAs from Haryana had received threats in June, sending an alarm in the government and Opposition circles in the state. According to Vij, the two MLAs from Delhi belong to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a yearPremium
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power d...Premium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power d...

“Apart from Haryana MLAs, the threats were given to the legislators of Punjab and Delhi too while using the same IP (internet protocol) address. Some people had deposited money in the bank account of the fraudsters apparently following the threat calls. We are trying to find out who all deposited money in their account. It’s also learnt that Rs 2.77 crore has been withdrawn from their bank accounts,” Vij said.

The minister said that “our boys (policemen) have done a great job” by probing the matter efficiently.

He said that the investigation of the cases was assigned to the STF to ensure that these cases get the highest priority and to ensure coordination with other state investigation/intelligence agencies.

A special investigation team headed by an SP level officer was constituted. “Technical analysis of the mobile phones revealed that the numbers used to make the threat calls were registered in Middle Eastern countries and operated from Pakistan. Accordingly, a team was also deputed to coordinate with the central agencies regarding investigation abroad.”

Vij said that after proper investigation, six members of a gang (two from Mumbai, four from Muzaffarpur, Bihar) were arrested and a total of 55 ATMs, 24 mobile phones, 56 SIM cards, 22 passbooks/cheque books, Rs 3,97,000 in cash, one vehicle, three diaries and one register were recovered from the possession of those arrested.

During investigation, “it was also revealed that threats and demands for extortion were made through some Pakistani residents.”

The Haryana Police is also providing assistance to the police forces of other states in connection with investigation of cases of similar nature within their jurisdiction.

The Home Minister said that two cases have been registered in connection with incidents related to Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats (Badli) — one at Pataudi and the other at Jhajjar. At present, both the cases are under investigation. Police have not received any written complaint regarding the incident in which a video was circulated in which some people allegedly threatened Maman Khan, MLA, Ferozepur Jhirka.

Modus operandi

Vij said the modus operandi of the cyber fraudsters to threaten the people was simple. “For example, they will issue threats to 50 people and 20 of them may agree to deposit in the bank account as told by them. Then this money will be withdrawn by the fraudsters. They came into our trap when our men (cops) offered to deposit money in their bank account.”

Congress walkout

Earlier, the issue of law and order and threat to MLAs dominated the House proceedings with several MLAs from Opposition giving adjournment motions. The Congress MLAs, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, staged a brief walkout from the House when the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion. Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allowed a calling attention motion over the issue.

The Congress MLAs staged a second walkout expressing dissatisfaction over the statement of Vij, who cited comparative figures of the crime incidents, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity and snatching, during the Congress regime from 2005 to 2014 and during the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. The Congress MLAs alleged that the minister was trying to deviate from the issue without giving a direct reply on the serious issue pertaining to threats to the legislators. INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu too expressed serious concern over threats to the legislators.

1,515 security personnel for 464 protectees in state

The Haryana government informed the Assembly that as many as 1,515 security personnel have been deployed for 464 protectees, including ministers, MPs and MLAs.

More from Chandigarh

In response to a question by INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the government stated that as many as 66 security personnel have been deployed for 15 MPs, including five Rajya Sabha MPs from the state. Among the VIPs, ‘Z’ plus security has been provided to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has ‘Z’ security cover. The government has provided ‘Y’ category security cover to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 08:06:33 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

5

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
Recalling 'Quit India'

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement