Haryana to slash VAT on air turbine fuel to 1%; Gurugram to get heli-hub: CM Khattar

In order to establish a heli-hub in Gurugram, the Haryana government will soon identify land and a proposal will soon be sent to the Centre. The state government also decided Wednesday to reduce the VAT rates on air turbine fuel from 20 per cent to 1 per cent.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi Wednesday regarding various civil aviation projects of Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Apart from VAT rates and the heli-hub, discussions on a civil aviation university, drone school and satellite centre in the state were held in the meeting. Apart from this, the development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar, Airstrip Karnal, Airstrip Ambala and Pilot Training School, Bhiwani and Pilot Training School Narnaul and air services routes in Haryana were also discussed.

While interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, Khattar said, “Haryana government would soon identify land and send a proposal to the Centre for setting up a heli-hub in Gurugram. As a result of the setting up of a heli-hub, the airport will also get support due to the facility of intercity and intracity helicopters. On the proposal made by the Centre to reduce the VAT rates on air turbine fuel in Haryana, it has been decided to reduce the VAT rates from 20 per cent to 1 per cent in Haryana. The Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar would be developed by the year 2023. Karnal and Ambala airstrips will also be developed.”

Khattar added that he has also invited the Union Civil Aviation Minister to inaugurate the pilot training school being established in Bhiwani.