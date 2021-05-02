scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 02, 2021
Haryana to start vaccination drive for 18+ from today

Haryana has got 3.19 lakh doses of Covishield, while 1.10 lakh doses of Covaxin are also expected to be received by the state in the coming two days.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 2, 2021 11:19:59 am
Haryana night curfew, Haryana night curfew timings, Haryana night curfew exemptions, Haryana night curfew news, haryana covid, haryana news, indian expressPeople register for Covid vaccination at the Bar room of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana will begin vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 years from Sunday, state’s Health-cum-Home Minister Anil Vij announced on Twitter.

“Covid vaccination of above 18 years of age to start in Haryana from tomorrow in all districts at the designated centres,” Vij tweeted Saturday night. Haryana has got 3.19 lakh doses of Covishield, while 1.10 lakh doses of Covaxin are also expected to be received by the state in the coming two days.

To vaccinate people in the age group of 18-44, Haryana has sought 67 lakh vaccine doses.

“The vaccine stock recently received by the state has been distributed across all the districts. The 66 lakh vaccine doses sought for 18-44 years old shall soon be made available to the state in a phased manner,” said ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora.

