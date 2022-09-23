Haryana using live-map technology to identify accident-prone areas: official

The Haryana government is using live-map technology to curb road accidents and to prevent the overloading of vehicles, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said Thursday.

“Haryana is using live-map technology to identify accident-prone areas. Using this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map and the police get information about such places immediately. I have also directed officers that the data of live map technology should be shared with departments like police, public works, health, transport and urban local bodies so that special focus can be given on such accident prone areas to overcome the road accidents across the state,” Kaushal said after a meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee.

Kaushal told officials at the meeting that heavy vehicles changing lanes frequently was a major reason for accidents on highways. “Therefore, sign boards should be installed on the left sides of roads for the movement of passengers and heavy vehicles, and this rule should be strictly followed,” he said.

Kaushal called for adequate lighting, sign boards and beautification on all highways. “Reflective tapes and sign boards should also be set up to reduce the chances of accidents at blind spots and crossings at night,” he said.



A budget of about Rs 36 crore has been approved for the road safety activities and infrastructure development. Kaushal told the officials that “the budget should be allocated to the district road safety committees in a planned manner, and directed officers that “the district committees should prepare a chart of activities to be carried out for road safety”.

Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the Driving Training and Research Institutes to be set up at Yamunanagar, Palwal and Sonepat.

“A road safety awareness campaign is being run by the higher education department to make college students aware about road safety measures. For organising various awareness activities and giving wide publicity to road safety rules, Rs 1.20 crore was allocated to the department for this campaign,” a government spokesperson said. “Similarly, Rs 1.74 crore was allocated to the school education department for a road safety awareness campaign”.

