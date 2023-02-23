Haryana applies brakes on approvals for four-storey buildings in urban sectors

Amid growing voices against stilt parking plus four-floor constructions in the sectors of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the state government has decided not to entertain new applications or building plan maps for such buildings till further orders, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the Assembly Wednesday.

Manohar Lal Khattar said a special committee has been formed to examine the issue and a fresh decision will be taken only after receiving its recommendations. “Till the recommendations, any fresh permission will be kept in abeyance . We would like the committee to submit its report early. The committee will hold talks with the residential associations and common men,” added the Chief Minister. The CM said: “The permission was given to construct four-storey houses with stilt parking in the sectors of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran , but some complaints have been received in this regard, after which the government has formed a special committee. No new map will be passed until the committee submits its report.”

After the Supreme Court’s ruling that banned “apartmentalisation” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh in January this year, General V P Malik (Retd), former Chief of Army Staff who lives in Panchkula, had raised the issue prominently stating he had written to Manohar Lal Khattar about the same happening rampantly in Panchkula but the Haryana chief minister did not even acknowledge it let alone take action.

Later, talking to The Indian Express, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had also stated: “I do not understand who allowed these changes in bylaws….who all were consulted if the bylaws have been changed. I am not in favour of it at all…This is absolutely wrong…people invested their hard-earned money looking at the original character of the area—the master plan—and that master plan did not allow any such floors. Now, those people are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped.”

In the Assembly too, Gian Chand Gupta, an MLA from Panchkula, Wednesday said: “The problem is real. I am also affected. The committee of experts should be asked to give its report in a time bound manner. Till then the building plan maps should not be approved.”

Through a Calling Attention Notice, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary had brought to the notice of the House that protests are taking place against the construction of stilt plus four storeys houses in the state apart from signature campaigns against it. Rohtak Congress MLA BB Batra then suggested putting the approvals in abeyance for the time-being.

On his part, Haryana minister JP Dalal had informed the House that the registration of three independent floors in residential plots started in the state in 2009 during the previous Congress government. Dalal said: “On the demand of the general public, the current government in November, 2018 gave permission for the registry of four floors. The policy decision to allow the registration of four floors was applied across the entire state and all residential plots whether developed by the colonizers or HSVP were covered by it.”

The minister also said: “As on date, approval has been granted for the construction of four floors and registration of floors in about 6,500 cases of colonizers and developers of Haryana. Out of these, on most of the plots, the construction work already stands completed and in many of these, the registration of floors is also completed. In addition, for approximately 12,000 HSVP plots, building plans for Stilt+4 floors stand approved.”

JP Dalal added: “When the master plan of any city is prepared, it is done keeping in mind the potential population of 10 years. Considering the sectors of the HSVP as units, amenities like water, electricity and sewage are taken into consideration. At present, there is no immediate requirement to upgrade the existing infrastructure services. The provision of construction of stilt is mandatory in case of stilt + 4 floors construction to reduce the parking problem. “