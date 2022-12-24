Haryana ups Covid vigil: Vij’s ‘Janta Darbar’ also postponed for now

In view of the possibility of surge in Covid-19 infection, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij’s Janta Darbar (public hearing session that he holds every Saturday at his residence in Ambala) has been postponed “till further orders”.

A large number of people from across the State reach Vij’s residence every Saturday with their grievances and Vij hears them all and addresses the problems raised by people who meet him and even calls officers concerned in order to redress those issues, on the spot.

Earlier in the day, Haryana health department’s Director General Dr. Sonia Trikha also asked its civil surgeons across the State to strictly comply with the Covid-19 related precautions and issued detailed guidelines.

These include preliminary assessment of all the patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing all such patients to the flu-corners for RT-PCR testing. The healthcare workers have also been asked to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene while delivering patient care. “In view of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China, you are directed to ensure compliance to following measures across all health facilities in your district. RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 is to be done for all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases. Flu corners should get designated in all health facilities, if not done already”, the guidelines issued to the civil surgeons read.

The civil surgeons have also been asked to immediately send all the coronavirus positive samples for whole genome sequencing to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories on daily basis. Currently, IGSL at National Institute of Immunology, Delhi is the designated laboratory for Haryana.

The Civil surgeons have also been asked to strictly implement the five-fold strategy of the state government to test-track-treat-vaccinate-follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij had said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser. The union government has asked all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus’ new variants.

Mock drill on Dec 27, says Anil Vij

“In view of the possibility of resurge in Covid-19 infection, a mock drill will be conducted in the state on December 27. Apart from this, arrangements of flu corners will be made in every hospital across the state so that the infected patients can be isolated there.