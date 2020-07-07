Haryana waives off 15 acres upper limit for licence under Jan Awas Yojna

The Cabinet also approved Policy for Grant of Change of Land Use for setting up of “Eco Friendly Housing Policy” in the residential zone. (Representational) The Cabinet also approved Policy for Grant of Change of Land Use for setting up of “Eco Friendly Housing Policy” in the residential zone. (Representational)

Haryana Cabinet Monday decided to waive off the upper limit of 15 acres for a licence to develop colonies under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna.

This was done in order to help in development of large size colonies and to discourage unauthorised colonies, the government said.

As per the amendment to the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) Affordable Plotted Housing Policy, 2016, the upper limit of 15 acres for grant of licence under the DDJAY policy will now be waived off subject to 40 per cent Net Planned Area (NPA) limit in a given residential sector. Further the minimum area limit of 10 acres defined for Final Development Plan (FDP), Gurgaon-Manesar Urban Complex will also be brought at par with that applicable in the rest for the state of Haryana i.e five acres.

“Under the scheme, the upper limit of 15 acres is resulting in a number of smaller size colonies spread throughout a given sector in the development plans. A number of scattered colonies in a given sector also result in un-licensed pockets leading to unauthorised development. Therefore, a larger sized colony has been found appropriate as larger area of community sites, leading to possibility of higher order and number of community sites. There will be efficient provision of infrastructure facilities like sewerage treatment plant, water storage tanks, public parks etc. Apart from this, less government intervention is required for integration of services like roads, water supply, sewerage etc. in these colonies. The maximum utilisation of land in a sector will result in prevention of mushrooming of unauthorised colonies,” a government spokesperson said Monday.

The Cabinet also approved Policy for Grant of Change of Land Use for setting up of “Eco Friendly Housing Policy” in the residential zone.

Under this policy, eco-friendly housing will be constructed over an area of more than 2,000 sq mt in residential zones. Further, construction of residential, watch and ward and servant quarters will be allowed on the plot. Plots ranging from 2,000 sq mt to one acre will have a Maximum Permissible Ground Coverage of 20 per cent and 0.20 Permissible FAR and up to 70 sq mt of guard room and servant room can be constructed under Ancillary Buildings.

Similarly, a plot of more than one acre and up to 2.5 acres area will have a Maximum Permissible Ground Coverage of 15 per cent and 0.20 Permissible FAR and guard room and servant room up to 100 sq mt.

In addition, there should be minimum setback of six metres from all sides of the plot. Maximum permissible height will be 15 meters. Horticulture, kitchen garden, and urban farming will be allowed. Mandatory planting of trees along the edge of plot is required. Bio-gas plant will be provided. Pool, pond and water bodies are permitted and excluded from FAR and setback norms. Rain water harvesting will be mandatory. No commercial exploitation of the site i.e. usage as banquet hall or party hall, recreational or religious, institutional etc. will be allowed. No sub-division of such plots will be permitted.

Policy parameters approved for Cyber City

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the policy parameters prescribed for development of Cyber City. According to the amendments, the rate of licence fee for Cyber Park/ Cyber City has been raised four times of that earlier applicable.

Now, under the policy, Cyber City projects are to be developed on Work-Live-Play concept, wherein IT component has been approved as 66 per cent (minimum), commercial as 5 per cent to 8 per cent and residential as 25 maximum per cent and recreational/park 4 per cent. The fees and charges prescribed for Cyber City/IT, group housing and commercial will be recovered for the corresponding area falling under the respective uses.

