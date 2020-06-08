Haryana: Unlocking malls, religious places today; no cap on number of people

“Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home,” as per the SOP. (Representational) “Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home,” as per the SOP. (Representational)

There will be no cap on the number of people inside the shopping malls or religious places that have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government Sunday. The guidelines, however, mention that “the number of entrants should be kept at a minimum to maintain social distancing norms”.

“Generic preventive measures including simple public health measures, social distancing, wearing of face covers or masks would be observed by all workers and visitors in these places at all times. However, the religious places, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls, in containment zones shall remain closed,” an official spokesperson said.

“Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home,” as per the SOP.

“At the religious places, hotels, restaurants, and malls, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible and use of face masks would be mandatory. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible and respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. However, installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all,” it adds.

“All religious places should ensure that individuals take off footwear preferably inside their own vehicle and if needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual or family by the persons themselves. Touching of statues, idols, and holy books will not be allowed. The entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions. Only asymptomatic staff and guests will be allowed. All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover or masks”, the SOPs mention.

It adds, “Large gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited. Preferably separate entry and exits for guests, staff, and goods or supplies shall be organized. The number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms. Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition, etc) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception”.

As per the SOPs for restaurants, “the staff for home deliveries shall be subjected to thermal scanning by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain the physical distancing norms. Cinema halls inside shopping malls will remain closed”.

