Haryana unions intensify campaign ahead of Feb 12 employees’ strike

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The government employees’ unions in Haryana have intensified their campaign, focusing on demands for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, and filling of vacant sanctioned posts across departments.
The Haryana unions said the strike is part of the nationwide strike of employees and trade unions scheduled for February 12.
Union leaders said the state has more than three lakh regular employees and nearly 1.35 lakh contractual employees. Haryana’s employee bodies are making a determined effort to ensure its success, drawing on their history of strong agitations in the state.
At the national level, the strike is primarily against the four labour codes meant to replace 29 sets of labour laws.
Subhash Lamba, national president of the All India State Government Employees Federation and Haryana affairs in‑charge, Monday said that hundreds of teams from employee bodies have already begun mobilising workers for the strike. The employees from several sectors, including banks, insurance, transport, electricity, health, education and public health, will participate, he said.
In response to the persistent demand for the OPS restoration, the Haryana cabinet in June 2025 approved the adoption of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state employees — notified by the central government under the National Pension System (NPS). Effective from August 1, 2025, this scheme is expected to benefit over two lakh government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2006. The UPS provides 50 per cent of the average basic pay earned during the 12 months preceding retirement, provided the employee completes 25 years of service. It also guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month for those retiring after at least 10 years of qualifying service. In case of the pensioner’s death, the family will receive 60 per cent of the last drawn pension.
However, Lamba said, “From the very beginning, our demand has been the restoration of the OPS. The UPS was never our demand. When MLAs and MPs continue to enjoy the benefits of the OPS, why has it not been restored for government employees?”
He also pressed for the regularisation of nearly 1.35 lakh contractual employees, noting that about 1.2 lakh are engaged under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and nearly 15,000 are contractual teachers in government schools.
Lamba said the unions want full regularisation of HKRN employees, rather than limiting them to job guarantees up to the age of 58 for those who have completed five years of service.
Ahead of the October 2024 Assembly polls, the Haryana Cabinet had approved an ordinance to ensure job security for contractual employees until superannuation.
More recently, the government issued instructions to reopen the HKRN Limited portal to update and verify data of eligible contractual employees.
Haryana BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said, “The job guarantee given to HKRN employees is almost equivalent to regular jobs, and they will enjoy security up to the age of 58. For regular positions, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission have already advertised several vacancies, and recruitment processes are underway.”
Sharma also said, “Employee bodies should engage in dialogue with the government rather than resorting to strikes. The government is willing to listen to their demands positively.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will have strict doping controls by ITA, starting at the airport upon athletes' arrival. Unannounced inspections and testing will be conducted throughout the event to prevent the use of prohibited substances. This may infringe on privacy but highlights the importance of fairness.