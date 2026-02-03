Haryana unions intensify campaign ahead of Feb 12 employees’ strike

The government employees’ unions in Haryana have intensified their campaign, focusing on demands for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, and filling of vacant sanctioned posts across departments.

The Haryana unions said the strike is part of the nationwide strike of employees and trade unions scheduled for February 12.

Union leaders said the state has more than three lakh regular employees and nearly 1.35 lakh contractual employees. Haryana’s employee bodies are making a determined effort to ensure its success, drawing on their history of strong agitations in the state.

At the national level, the strike is primarily against the four labour codes meant to replace 29 sets of labour laws.