Haryana: Unions draft plan to corner govt on jobs regularisation

Employee unions in Haryana have come up with a detailed plan to mobilise support for their demands of regularisation of jobs and restoration of old pension scheme ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Led by the Sarv Karamchari Sangh (SKS), an umbrella body of over 100 unions that has been playing an important role in Haryana politics, the unions have already starting holding conferences in all districts from this month. These conferences will culminate into a state-level conference in Panchkula in August in which they are likely to announce major stir to raise their demands.

Sarv Karamchari Sangh (SKS) general secretary Subhash Lamba says that there are over 55,000 employees in government departments or other bodies “who need to be regularised”. In total, the state has about 3.5 lakh employees, says SKS senior vice president Naresh Shastri. According to the details prepared by the SKS, power utilities and urban local bodies have about 30,000 employees recruited on contract basis, while health department has such 7000 employees.

Vijender Dhariwal, a union leader, said that they would hold a state-level rally in Karnal, the home town of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on September 1 to raise the issue of restoration of old pension system. According to employees’ leaders, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) was introduced by the Centre in 2004 but it was launched in Haryana in 2006. “We have been opposing it since day one.”

Media Advisor to the CM, Rajiv Jain says that the government has always been sympathetic to the employees and has been trying to resolve their issues.