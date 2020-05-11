Haryana: Two test positive in Panchkula, tally at 22

Following screening of residents by healthcare workers in Panchkula, Sunday. (Express photo) Following screening of residents by healthcare workers in Panchkula, Sunday. (Express photo)

Two more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday, taking the district tally up to 22. The number of active cases are now five in the district.

Among the two tested positive is a 45-year-old truck driver and Majri village resident, whose sample was collected during a random sampling drive on May 6.

At least five members of his family have been isolated and their samples have been collected. His other direct contacts and the source of his infection are being ascertained.

The other person to test positive is a 33-year-old resident of Sector 19, who was employed at a pharma company in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi.

He had self-reported his mild symptoms at the flu corner of the civil hospital in Panchkula and was tested positive on Sunday. His family of eight has been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing.

Health officials said that he may have contracted the virus in Baddi itself.

This was the third consecutive day that people tested positive, after a gap of almost 17 days of no case being reported in the district.

Meanwhile, all close contacts, including the family members, neighbours and employers of the 44-year-old resident of Rajiv Colony tested negative for coronavirus.

“He may have contracted the virus either from Mauli or during his one day visit at PGIMER. All his neighbours and close contacts have tested negative which has given us some hope that the virus has not spread through or in Rajiv Colony,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

All the people getting treatment are in a stable condition. While three of the four new cases are asymptomatic, the 33-year-old sector 19 resident has been shifted to Paras due to mild symptoms.

What is allowed in P’kula?

As Panchkula relaxed its curbs under orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, PALLAVI SINGHAL gets answers from DCP Mohit Handa and other district authorities about the activities permitted in the district.

Will morning walks be allowed for the elderly?

No, morning walks are not allowed at all.

Will domestic helps be allowed to resume work?

There has been no specific order, either from the MHA or the district administration, regarding this specific query as yet. But it is advised to maintain extreme precaution in case you do decide on calling them once a day. It will depend on the resident to see where the help is coming from and maintain a distance even inside their house.

Is it compulsory to wear mask at all times?

Masks in public have been made compulsory by the MHA. Even though we will first try to create awareness about wearing masks and give masks to all those found without it, eventually we will have to take action. Action can be initiated under Sections 144 and 188, of IPC and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act. If such irregularities are found in high numbers, the DM can issue an order and finalise a challan.

Is it compulsory to download the Aarogya Setu app?

While the download has been made mandatory for those inside containment zones, all are advised to download it.

Will banks and other departments extend door-to-door services to the elderly?

Those above 65 have not been banned from moving out per se, as they can move out for unavoidable work and circumstances. But banking can easily be managed online or banks can be called separately to provide help at the door. Similarly, grocery shops are providing door-to-door services.

Do interstate passes ensure entry to other states, even if sealed?

Inter-state passes are being issued to persons who are in a desperate need to travel. Thus, if and when such a case arrives, they are allowed to travel after following protocols of each respective state.

