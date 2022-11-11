Two railway staff run over by train in Haryana

TWO railway employees were run over by a speeding train near Samalkaha railway station at Panipat in Haryana Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the two identified as senior section engineer Dinesh Yadav, 45, and his colleague Vikram, 37, were hit by the Durg Express train around 8 am.

Railway officials said that the victims along with others were working on an adjoining railway track and they changed their location on receiving a call from Samalkha railway station about the arrival of Sachkhand Express. Sources said that as the two men reached another track, they were run over by the Durg Express.

The victims were residing in the local railway colony. The victim Dinesh Yadav was a native of Bihar, while Vikram hails from Panipat.

The Railway Police have started the investigation. Sources said that the victims were dragged for more than 50 meters. The bodies were completely mutilated when taken to the local government hospital.

“Samalkha, near Panipat, falls under the Delhi Railway Division. A probe has been ordered into the incident. Senior officers from the Delhi division reached the accident spot,” a senior railway officer said.