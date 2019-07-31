Haryana: Two months after LS polls, minister booked for attempt to capture booth

The state police have lodged an FIR against Haryana Cooperation Minister Manish Grover for allegedly “attempting to capture the polling booth” during the recent Lok Sabha polls in Rohtak which took place on May 12. The action was taken following the orders from a court.

Rohtak District Bar Association president Lokinder Singh Phougat had approached the court alleging the police had not lodged a case despite his complaint to the authorities in this regard. Six days after the orders of the court, the police Tuesday lodged an FIR against Grover and another BJP worker Ramesh Lohar Tuesday. A close aide of the minister told The Indian Express that the matter was under consideration of the court and no comment from their side was appropriate at this stage. “We have full faith in the judiciary,” he said.

In his complaint Phougat had alleged that the minister along with 50-60 “miscreants” had tried to capture a polling booth in Rohtak on May 12 when the polling was taking place in the state for the parliamentary polls. “They were also intimidating the voters as well as polling staff at booth number number 143, 145 and 146,” he alleged.

According to Phougat, when former Congress MLA B B Batra asked Grover that in which capacity he was inside the booth, Grover had an altercation with Batra. The complainant further said that they had even sent video footage of the incident to Rohtak Deputy Commissioner.

Following the complaint of Phougat, Rohtak Judicial Magistrate Vivek Singh had ordered an FIR against the Minister and Ramesh Lohar on June 3. However, police filed a revision petition before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ritu Y K Behl, who dismissed the petition on July 24. Following the orders from the court, the police have now lodged an FIR under the charges of criminal intimidation, cheating, conspiracy, Arms Act, public servant disobeying law and attempts to capture a polling booth.

Earlier, reacting to the allegations of Batra, the minister had stated that the entire drama was scripted by the Congress. “The Congressmen have scripted this drama because they were anticipating their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls,” Grover had stated on May 16. Rohtak was most keenly observed election in the state where BJP candidate Arvind Sharma had defeated three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda by a narrow margin.