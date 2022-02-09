scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Haryana: Two lab employees arrested in Gurugram for generating fake RT-PCR reports

According to a government spokesperson, the action was taken on the instructions of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 9, 2022 5:35:41 pm
An FIR has been registered against the duo at the DLF Phase-3 police station (Representational image)

A joint team consisting of officials from Haryana health department, food and drug administration (FDA) department and CM flying squad arrested two persons for allegedly producing fake RT-PCR reports in Gurugram.

“This action was taken on the instructions of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. The team has also seized laptops and other forged documents from the spot,” a government spokesperson said.

“The team sent a decoy customer to Good Life Health Care Centre in DLF Phase-3, which is a collection centre for SRL Diagnostics. He gave a bribe of Rs 2,000 to lab manager Anuj Sharma and another employee, Sanjeev, to prepare a fake positive RT-PCR report. Thereafter, both were arrested and an FIR was registered against them with the DLF Phase-3 police station,” a spokesperson of the FDA department said.

