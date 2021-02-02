Haryana: Two held for conning people on pretext of getting govt jobs

The two, including suspended labour inspector Ram Mahar, and his associate, Parveen Kumar, were remanded in four-day police custody. (Representational)

TWO CONMEN, including a suspended labour inspector from the Haryana Labour department, who used to lure people on the pretext of getting a government job were arrested on Sunday.

The inspector used to transfer Rs 40,000 in the accounts of victims, who paid them Rs 6 lakh for government jobs, just to win their confidence, police sources said. The two, including suspended labour inspector Ram Mahar, and his associate, Parveen Kumar, were remanded in four-day police custody.

“In Punjab and Haryana, the accused had won the confidence of many victims after paying them salary for two to three months. The two were so confident in committing the fraud, that sometimes they accompanied the victims to the government hospitals to get their medical examinations. They have also issued appointment letters, salary slips and transfer letters to the victims,” informed sources.

Saurabh Wahee, owner of Harman Tailors, a leading tailoring shop in Sector 17, was duped of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job to his worker.

“Interrogation suggested that the two paid the salary to victims to win the confidence of victims, who could also arrange more people for them,” said sources. Crime branch SI Ashok Kumar and his team arrested the two.

“The accused were following various modus operandi. Even on their fake identity cards, they mentioned that the passage for their white Bolero car is free at every toll plaza and if somebody charges money from the officer, the person will be prosecuted. Though a lot of people were cheated by them in Punjab and Haryana, the two were arrested in the first instance in Chandigarh,” said Inspector HS Sekhon of the crime branch.

The two accused lured people on the pretext of getting a government job directly in the Ministry of Welfare by means of advertisement in local newspapers and distributing pamphlets. They have one Bolero Jeep displaying plate of ‘Chief Director Ministry of Welfare and Govt of India’. The accused used to charge Rs 4-10 lakh for providing appointment letter depending upon the post, following which they prepared fake identity cards of applicant. The police is likely to find more people involved in the racket.