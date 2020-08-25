Haryana: Two Covid deaths in Panchkula; local MLA among 97 new cases

Among the 61 cases reported from Panchkula itself, another cluster of 14 persons was identified at Abheypur village. Meanwhile, 18 cases are yet to be traced. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

Several city officials and ministers tested Covid-19 positive in Panchkula on Monday. A total of 97 cases were reported, along with two deaths, taking the total tally of deaths to 12 in the district.

Those who succumbed to the disease include a 47-year-old woman hailing from Tipra of Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Her sample was collected on August 18 and had remained sick since the day of her admission. She had to be put on ventilator soon after and passed away early Monday. She was also diabetic.

The second death recorded, is of a 72-year old-man, resident from Amravati Enclave, Panchkula. The patient had reached Panchkula civil hospital gasping for air with acute respiratory distress and passed away soon after admission. He tested positive posthumously and his background was still being looked into for the death analysis, said CMO Panchkula, Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Apart from Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA, Gian Chand Gupta along and an ACP posted in Panchkula and an SDM also tested positive.

Both ministers have quarantined themselves and do not show any symptoms inform health authorities of Panchkula. All their close contacts and associates have been asked follow strict quarantine and get themselves sampled.

Meanwhile, out of the 97 cases, 18 hail from other districts. Among the 61 cases reported from Panchkula itself, another cluster of 14 persons was identified at Abheypur village. Meanwhile, 18 cases are yet to be traced.

The district has collected as many as 29,423 samples as yet. As many as 588 cases are active. There are 1,637 cases in total with 392 from ‘outside.’

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd