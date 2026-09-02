Haryana: Two Army jawans missing after boat capsizes during training near Yamunanagar

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Two Army jawans of Special Forces are reported to be missing at Hathnikund barrage near Yamunanagar in Haryana after their boat capsized in river Yamuna during a training exercise on Tuesday.
Army troops belonging to 1 Parachute Battalion (Special Forces), which is based at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, had reached Hathnikund barrage for a training exercise. A motorboat deployed for the exercise reportedly developed a technical problem and began sinking. The soldiers aboard the boat, wearing life jackets, reportedly jumped into the water but were carried downstrem by the strong current. A source said that two of the soldiers managed to swim to safety but two others went missing.
According to Rohtash Kumar, SHO of Pratap Nagar police station, they received the information about the accident at around 6 pm. “A search operation has been launched by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) of Haryana as well as Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
IAF helicopters too have been pressed into service to locate the jawans downstream.
The Army was yet to issue an official statement at the time of the filing of the report.
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