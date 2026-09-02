Haryana: Two Army jawans missing after boat capsizes during training near Yamunanagar

Two Army jawans of Special Forces are reported to be missing at Hathnikund barrage near Yamunanagar in Haryana after their boat capsized in river Yamuna during a training exercise on Tuesday.

Army troops belonging to 1 Parachute Battalion (Special Forces), which is based at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, had reached Hathnikund barrage for a training exercise. A motorboat deployed for the exercise reportedly developed a technical problem and began sinking. The soldiers aboard the boat, wearing life jackets, reportedly jumped into the water but were carried downstrem by the strong current. A source said that two of the soldiers managed to swim to safety but two others went missing.