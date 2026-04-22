Haryana tweaks SC promotion rules to clear 20% quota ambiguity

The Haryana government on Monday amended its 2021 instructions to bring clarity to the rules governing promotions of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees.

The state provides 20 per cent reservation for SCs in promotions across government departments. Initially, this quota applied only to Group C and D posts, but in 2023, it was extended to Group A and B positions as well. However, according to officials, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later directed the state to first determine criteria for the “creamy layer” before implementing the quota in Group A and B. Consequently, the latest amendment, notified on Monday, effectively addresses promotions in Group C and B posts.