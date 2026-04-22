Haryana tweaks SC promotion rules to clear 20% quota ambiguity

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The Haryana government on Monday amended its 2021 instructions to bring clarity to the rules governing promotions of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees.
The state provides 20 per cent reservation for SCs in promotions across government departments. Initially, this quota applied only to Group C and D posts, but in 2023, it was extended to Group A and B positions as well. However, according to officials, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later directed the state to first determine criteria for the “creamy layer” before implementing the quota in Group A and B. Consequently, the latest amendment, notified on Monday, effectively addresses promotions in Group C and B posts.
Under the amended rules, if SC employees make up less than 20 per cent of a promotional cadre, then whenever vacancies arise, eligible SC employees from feeder posts (the lower-level jobs leading to promotion) will be given priority until the shortfall is filled. If SC representation is already 20 per cent or more, promotions will proceed under the normal service rules without extra preference. Importantly, the 20 per cent calculation includes all SC officials in the cadre — whether promoted through reservation or through the seniority-cum-merit system.
An official said the amendment was necessary because of confusion created by the 2021 instructions. The earlier order had stated: “The SC candidates appointed by promotion on their own merit and seniority and not owing to reservation or relaxation of qualifications will not be adjusted against the reserved points of the reservation roster. They will be adjusted against unreserved posts.”
Clarifying the intent, another official said, “The 2021 instructions were meant to ensure at least 20 per cent reservation for SCs in promotions. But some departments reported that those instructions created an imbalance between reserved and unreserved posts. To remove this ambiguity, the rules have now been amended.”
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