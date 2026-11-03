‘Dunki route’, overseas job fraud in focus as Haryana tightens travel agent rules

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to make registration mandatory for all new and existing travel agents operating in the state, in a move to introduce an effective regulatory mechanism aimed at curbing overseas job fraud, illegal migration and human trafficking.
The Council of Ministers, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Rules, 2026, under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025.
“The primary objective of these rules is to protect the state’s youth from fraudulent travel agents, illegal overseas recruitment, human trafficking and unlawful activities such as the “dunki route”, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the travel agency business,” as per an official statement.
Apart from mandatory registration for all new and existing travel agents, the new rules also call for separate registration for every new office or branch. Similarly, separate registration will be mandatory for each service category, including passport services, tour and travel agency services, study visa consultancy and ticketing services, as per the statement. A registration fee of Rs 5,000 has been prescribed for each service category.
Police verification of every applicant will be mandatory before registration. The competent authority will issue the registration certificate within 30 days of receiving the police verification report. The certificate will remain valid for three years.
To facilitate public convenience and ensure transparency, travel agents will be issued digital registration certificates equipped with QR codes. Citizens will be able to scan these codes to verify the authenticity and validity of the concerned agent’s registration.
District-wise list of registered agents, along with their certificates, will be made available on the Antyodaya SARAL Portal and the official websites of the Home and Police departments.
The rules further require agents to prominently display their registration numbers and the dates of issue and expiry of their certificates both inside and outside their offices. They will also have to mention their registration numbers in advertisements, on websites and on other online platforms.
The government said the regulatory framework would bring greater transparency to the functioning of travel agents and help protect young people from fraudulent overseas recruitment, human trafficking and other illegal activities.