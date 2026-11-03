‘Dunki route’, overseas job fraud in focus as Haryana tightens travel agent rules

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to make registration mandatory for all new and existing travel agents operating in the state, in a move to introduce an effective regulatory mechanism aimed at curbing overseas job fraud, illegal migration and human trafficking.

The Council of Ministers, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Rules, 2026, under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025.

“The primary objective of these rules is to protect the state’s youth from fraudulent travel agents, illegal overseas recruitment, human trafficking and unlawful activities such as the “dunki route”, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the travel agency business,” as per an official statement.